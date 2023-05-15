California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 357 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,756,000 after purchasing an additional 82,075 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $142.65.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

