California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of CyberArk Software worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $83,093,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 268,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $141.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $165.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

