California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,665 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of AGNC Investment worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,608 shares of company stock worth $3,592,766. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.17 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.