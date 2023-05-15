California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.20 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of First American Financial worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $56.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

