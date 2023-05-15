California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 5,579 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Post worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Post by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE POST opened at $88.57 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

