California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,338 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

NYSE THG opened at $119.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.26 and a 12-month high of $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,995.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,800.00%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

