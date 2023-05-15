California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Hexcel worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE HXL opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $75.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

See Also

