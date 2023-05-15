Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $354,770.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,505,361. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $26.51 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,277,000 after buying an additional 87,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,583,000 after buying an additional 69,770 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

