Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $58,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $114.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

