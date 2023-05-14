Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,156 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 248,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.8 %

UAA stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.