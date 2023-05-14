Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.5 %

DKS opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.24. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

