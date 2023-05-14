Swiss National Bank Sells 5,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Range Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

