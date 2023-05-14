Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $192,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

