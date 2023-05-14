Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after buying an additional 1,668,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 561,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.5 %
TME stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.