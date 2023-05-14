Swiss National Bank Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,267 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

