Swiss National Bank Has $15.97 Million Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 128.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Westlake Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

