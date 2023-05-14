Swiss National Bank Has $15.57 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE WAL opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

