Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.40 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

