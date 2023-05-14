State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,353,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $1,960,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $135.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.



