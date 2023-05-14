Shell Asset Management Co. Has $80,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,763,000 after purchasing an additional 416,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,278,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,314,000 after purchasing an additional 125,026 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Avnet by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

