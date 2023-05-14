Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE DV opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,761,368 shares of company stock valued at $762,405,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.