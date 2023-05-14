Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $65.04.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

