Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,903 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 543,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,664 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,018,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $92.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

