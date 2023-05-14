Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 367 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $390.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.43 and its 200 day moving average is $333.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.