Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,933 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,933 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of News by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,248,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 65.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 981,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
News Price Performance
NWSA opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.31.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
News Profile
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWSA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.