Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,933 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,933 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of News by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,248,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 65.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 981,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

News Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NWSA opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.