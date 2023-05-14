Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,926 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $35.18 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.