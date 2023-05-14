Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,648 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

