Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

CTRA opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

