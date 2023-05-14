Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.62 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

