Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

