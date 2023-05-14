Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.52 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 364.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $3,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 160,526 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 in the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

