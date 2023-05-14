Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 33,004 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

