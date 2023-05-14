Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $16,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

