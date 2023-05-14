Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

