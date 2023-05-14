PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE PKI opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Creative Planning raised its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $318,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.