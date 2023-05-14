Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $548,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.17.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $207.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,273. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

