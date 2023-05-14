Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE OHI opened at $29.53 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 233.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.