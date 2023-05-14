Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.24 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.