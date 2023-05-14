Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.73 and its 200-day moving average is $258.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,181. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

