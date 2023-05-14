Mizuho Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $98.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Shares of ENTG opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $115.43.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

