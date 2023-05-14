Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 17,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 74,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $308.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

