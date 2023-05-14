LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

