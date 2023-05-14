Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $115.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.