Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $259.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $283.21. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

