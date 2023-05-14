IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $487.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock worth $2,518,927. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

