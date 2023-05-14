EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.70.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.20%.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

