Dearborn Partners LLC Has $63.10 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,999,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $13,735,181. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $308.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.28.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

