Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 383,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RITM. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.



