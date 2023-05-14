Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,353,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Celsius by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $129.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $135.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

