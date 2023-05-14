Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,847,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,867,000 after acquiring an additional 429,688 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,205,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,304,000 after acquiring an additional 456,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.50%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

